Samsung donates medical kits, O2 cylinders to help K'taka fight Covid

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Samsung India has donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders to Karnataka to support its fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of this support, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for donating medical kits to the Karnataka government. These medical kits are prescribed by the government of Karnataka and will be used by Covid patients in home isolation.