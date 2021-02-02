Samuthirakani :Halithaa Shameem first script was 'Aelay'

Director Halitha Shameem grabbed everyone's attention with her last anthology film Sillukarupatti . Her upcoming film Aelay is all set to hit the screens on February 12. Produced by Pushkar Gayathri's Wall Watchers Films, Sashikanth's Y Not Studios, and Reliance Entertainment, the audio launch of the film was held on Monday in Chennai.

Kaber Vasuki and Aruldev have jointly composed music for the film. Speaking at the audio launch, Samuthirakani said: "I know Halitha Shameem since her school days. Now, I feel great acting under her direction. She narrated to me the story of Aelay nine years back. Later after the shoot of Silukarupatti, she told me that Reliance, Y Not Studios, and Pushkar Gayathri have decided to bankroll Aelay. She would smile throughout the shoot and get the best from the actors, Halithaa will make sure to get what she wants. I'm sure she will reach great heights".

"I'm a big fan of Pushkar and Gayathri's works. Despite being reputed filmmakers, they appreciate even a small expression of mine on the sets. Their encouragement also helped us to work more", added Samuthirakani.

Samuthirakani also heaped praise on his costar Manikandan who plays his son in the film. "He has a vast knowledge in everything. I'm sure one day he would become a great artist", said the Appa actor.