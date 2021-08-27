Samuthirakani replaces Prakash Raj in Arun Vijay's next with Hari!

Produced by Drumstick Productions, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami are playing pivotal characters in the film.

National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani has replaced Prakash Raj in Arun Vijay's upcoming film with director Hari. Samuthirakani plays Arun Vijay's elder brother in the rural mass action entertainer.

GV Prakash is composing the music for the film and KA Sakthivel cranks the camera. Hari is shooting the film in Rameshwaram, Tuticorin, and surrounding locales.

Director Hari is planning to complete the shoot of this family action entertainer by the end of this year. The makers are aiming for a grand theatrical release by early next year.