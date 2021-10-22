Samuthirakani to begin Appa 2 soon

More than a filmmaker, now Samuthirakani has become a super busy actor in Tamil and Telugu films. Following Nadodigal, Poraali, and Appa, Samuthirakani has recently directed the critically acclaimed OTT film Vinodhaya Sitham. Now, sources say that Samuthirakani is planning to make the sequel to his blockbuster film Appa(2016).

Made at a shoestring budget, Appa was a commercial success and earned big profits to the buyers. The film was also later remade in Malayalam as Akashamittayee with Jayaram reprising Samuthirakani's role.

Reports say that Samuthirakani has already kick-started the pre-production works of Appa 2 and he is currently finalizing the cast and crew. Earlier in 2018, Samuthirakani announced Appa 2 but due to various reasons, he couldn't immediately commence the film.

An official announcement on Appa 2 will be out very soon, says a source in the know.

