Samuthirakani to lock horns with Dhanush in 'Maaran'!

In his recent interview with the Vikatan, director Karthick Naren has confirmed that Dhanush plays a journalist in Maaran while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as a photojournalist. Karthick also added Samuthirkani will be seen playing the baddie in the film.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran is likely to be directly released on Disney + Hotstar. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this film while Smruthi Venkat plays Dhanush's sister and Mahendran of Master fame also plays a pivotal role.
Vivekanand Santhosham has cranked the camera for Maaran, Malayalam writers duo Sharfu and Suhas of Varathan and Virus fame has jointly penned the screenplay of Maaran while lyricist Vivek has penned the dialogues and songs.
The release date of Maaran will be soon announced by the producers.