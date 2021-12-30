Samuthirakani to lock horns with Dhanush in 'Maaran'!

In his recent interview with the Vikatan, director Karthick Naren has confirmed that Dhanush plays a journalist in Maaran while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as a photojournalist. Karthick also added Samuthirkani will be seen playing the baddie in the film.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran is likely to be directly released on Disney + Hotstar. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this film while Smruthi Venkat plays Dhanush's sister and Mahendran of Master fame also plays a pivotal role.