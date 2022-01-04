Samuthirakani's son Hari Vigneshwaran directs a short film!

This forty-minute short film is all about how an ambitious youngster gets cheated and forced to travel in various directions. Samuthirakani saw his son's short film and appreciated him for making an intelligent film with sharp dialogues and good music.

Samuthirakani also invited Hari and his technical team to appreciate them. This short film is now available on YouTube.

Sources say that Hari wants to become a filmmaker and has experimented in several short films with his group of friends.

On the work front, Samuthirakani has finished shooting for RRR and he is also playing the antagonist in Dhanush's Maaran directed by Karthick Naren.

Watch Ariya Thisaigal here: