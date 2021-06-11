Samuthirakani's 'Vellai Yaanai' to skip theatrical release!

Recently, Samuthirakani's Aelay skipped the theatrical release and the movie was directly premiered on Vijay TV and Netflix.
The latest update is that the National Award-winning actor's long-delayed film Vellai Yaannai is all set to directly premiere on Sun TV. Later, the film will also be available on the Sun NXT application.
Produced by Vinod Kumar's Mini Studios, Subramaniam Siva of Thiruda Thirudi fame has directed the film. Touted to be a film about farming, Vellai Yaanai also has an ensemble of actors including Yogi Babu, Aathmiya, Bava Chelladurai, SS Stanley, E Ramdoss, and Moorthy.
Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for this rural drama and Vishnu Rangasamy has cranked the camera. An official announcement on the premiere date will be out very soon!