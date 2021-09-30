Samuthirakani's 'Vinodhaya Sitham' to release on Zee5!

National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani has also directed a few notable flicks including Nadodigal and Appa . His next directorial film is Vinodhaya Sitham. The film is all set to be directly premiered on Zee 5 from October 13.

Ekambaram has cranked the camera for the film and Ramesh is taking care of the cuts.

“Human mind behaves in a funny way. We cannot control them. This is the baseline of this Script. Every single person will connect with this film personally, I'm thrilled to show this film to the viewers”, said Samuthirakani on Vinodhaya Sitham.

"Vinodhaya Sitham will be an answer to each and every single person who believes he is the only one who can take care of his family and all will be shattered after his loss. Very happy to collaborate with Zee5 on creating this original film", said producer Abirami Ramanathan.

Interestingly, theaters owners are against direct OTT premiere but now a theater owner's production venture is all set to directly release on an OTT platform!