Samyuktha Menon to pair opposite Dhanush in 'Vaathi'

Interestingly, Samyuktha also plays an important role in Sithara Entertainments' new film Bheemla Nayak.

Samyuktha Menon of Theevandi fame is paired opposite Dhanush in his upcoming film Vaathi with director Venky Atluri. To be produced by Sithara Entertainment, Dhanush says it's first direct Telugu film. In Telugu, Sir is the title of the film.

"This one is special A Tamil-Telugu bilingual with my favourite and most brilliant@dhanushkraja. Directed by #VenkyAtluri and super proud to associate again with@SitharaEnts after #bheemlanayak . Thank you so much vamsi gaaru@vamsi84for the opportunity", tweeted Samyuktha.

GV Prakash is composing the music for the film, Dinesh Krishnan has been roped in to crank the camera, and Naveen Nooli of Jersey fame is taking care of the cuts.

Vaathi is said to be an action entertainer based on the current educational system.