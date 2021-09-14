Sana Amin Sheikh on dressing up as 'Nisha' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

In the upcoming track, Dev and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) transform into Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's famous characters 'Rahul' and 'Pooja' from the 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' for the 90's Bollywood theme party.

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) It's party time on the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani' with Dev's (Shaheer Sheikh) success in cracking an important business deal, the last episode saw a theme party being organised to celebrate his victory.

'Sanjana' (Sana Amin Sheikh) will be shown as a thorn in the love story of 'Dev' and 'Sonakshi'. Donning Karisma Kapoor's character 'Nisha' from the same movie, 'Sanjana' will be symbolising unrequited love.

Talking about the approaching episode, Sana shares: "The latest episode of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani' promises to be a fun filled episode and the viewers are surely going to enjoy it. Who doesn't like parties and dressing up. On top of it, the story revolving around the love triangle is just getting juicier."

"I will be coming to the party dressed up as the iconic character 'Nisha' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' as 'Dev' and 'Sona' come as 'Rahul' and 'Pooja' from the film. I feel so honoured that my character's passion is being shown so symbolically. The next episodes will really put 'Dev' and 'Sonakshi's love to the test," she concludes.

'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

