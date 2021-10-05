'Sanak' trailer is packed with action, energy and drama

The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse of the story of a hospital under siege. Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of Vivaan Ahuja, whose wife Hansika, played by Rukmini Maitra, undergoes heart surgery in the same hospital.The trailer features lots of stunts in which Vivaan (Vidyut) can be seen beating the bad guys with varied props in the hospital set-up.His dialogue featuring the film's title stands out: "Ek baar sanak gyi naa...baadmein bolna mat ki warning nahi di." (Once I go crazy...don't say later that I didn't warn you.)Opening up about the film, Vidyut said, "The film was shot during the pandemic time and like every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you."The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.Directed by Kanishk Varma, the hostage drama is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. (ANI)