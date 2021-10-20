Sandalwood debudant director wins Best Director at China film fest

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Natesh Hegde, the young debutant director from Sandalwood film industry, has won the Best Director award at the international film festival in Shanxi, China for his debut film 'Pedro'.

The film made under Rishab Shetty films, is about an electrician from a humble background. The movie is produced by noted Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty. The movie is about how rural people respond to a crime accidentally committed by an electrician.