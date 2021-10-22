Sandalwood upbeat as big-budget Kannada flicks taste success at box-office

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) The Kannada film industry is upbeat after the success of two big movies - 'Kotigobba 3' and 'Salaga' - that released last week. Both movies managed to get fantastic openings, drawing huge crowds after the Covid restrictions were lifted and they are running to packed houses across Karnataka.

The 'Salaga' team held a party to celebrate the success of the movie. The team announced that they will start working on the 'Salaga' sequel. Duniya Vjay, an established hero, managed to taste success in his debut directorial venture.

On the other hand, the fans of Kichcha Sudeep, disappointed with the postponement of his movie 'Kotigobba 3' for a day, gave a thunderous opening at the box-office. Producer Soorappa Babu has thanked the audience for loving the movie.

Sudeep also shared a poster stating that 'Kotigobba 3' has grossed Rs 40.5 crore in four days. The film is now being released in Telugu as well.

Both movies released in 1,000-plus screens across Karnataka and are pulling in crowds and going stronger day by day providing much needed impetus for the Kannada film industry which suffered heavily during the Covid lockdown.

--IANS

mka/kr