Sandalwood's 'lover boy' Ganesh all set for courtroom comedy 'Sakhat'

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Ganesh, Kannada film industry's lover boy, also known as the 'Golden Star', is all set to entertain audiences with 'Sakhath', a courtroom comedy. The movie is slated for a November 26 release.

The plot revolves around a character who makes people believe that he is blind, on the lines of the superhit Bollywood film 'Andhadhun', but there's no connection beyond this between the two movies.