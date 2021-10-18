Sandeep Kumaar is enjoying his bad boy image on TV

He says: "Since this is the first time, I am playing a negative role on screen and I am thoroughly enjoying it. But as an actor I always want to portray different characters, so I don't want to play negative again and again or be typecast. So, I'm a little conscious of having a bad boy image on TV."

Sandeep has earlier featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum' and 'Manmohini' and he reveals about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry. The actor adds: "Being an outsider it's definitely not easy to get into this industry, and being born in a middle class family, I have mostly faced financial crisis while struggling to make my place here in the industry. And yes, one has to be very patient to get what you want. Sometimes you have to wait for years to get the kind of role you want and to survive during that waiting period is the most challenging thing."

Sandeep started working as a background dancer in many Bollywood films and is a trained dancer now. Later he did theatre in Mumbai for four years, working in 'Gabru: Hip Hop Shahzade' in 2017. He also acted in Bollywood movies like 'Racket' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

--IANS

ila/kr