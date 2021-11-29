Sandeep Kumaar talks about his entry in 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist 'Vivan Joshi' in TV show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', will now enter 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'.

Sharing about it he says: "In the show I will be seen playing a grey character, 'Rohit'. I will be seen as 'Sargam Singhania's (Jhanvi Jaiswal) boyfriend. My presence in the show will bring new twist and turn which will bring lots of new challenges in Purab's (Aakash Ahuja) life."