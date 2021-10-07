Sandeep Reddy of 'Kabir Singh' fame to direct Prabhas's 25th film

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) It's official. The 25th film of Prabhas (Prabhas25), titled 'Spirit', will mark the coming together of the Telugu actor with a pan-India following and acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will be released in eight languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Sandeep had previously delivered the box-office blockbusters 'Arjun Reddy' in Telugu and 'Kabir Singh' in Hindi. The producers of 'Spirit' said Sandeep has penned a never-before-seen story for Prabhas and the project will be mounted on a massive scale.

Prabhas is at present shooting for 'Salaar' and 'Adipurush'. He has also lined up Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'. He is likely to take Prabhas25 onto the floors next year.

T-Series Entertainment, which has been associated with Prabhas for 'Saaho', 'Radhe Shyam' and more recently 'Adipurush', will also produce Prabhas 25 in association with UV Creations.

