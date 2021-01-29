Sandeep Unnikrishnan-inspired film 'Major' to release on July 2

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Major, the upcoming film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been confirmed for a release on July 2. The film backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Announcing the news, Mahesh Babu tweeted on Friday: "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day @adivisesh @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka #MajorOnJuly2."