Sandeepa Dhar plays a dancer in upcoming web-series

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Sandeepa Dhar plays a dancer in her upcoming, yet-untitled web series. She says the best part about the show is it gave her a chance to do something she loves the most -- dance.

"Maina is an independent and ambitious character who drives the narrative of the show in a contemporary modern story, which attracted me the most. She is a sweet and sour girl on the path of fulfilling her dreams and aspirations which I believe a majority of the audience will connect with. The best part about this series that got me excited was that I did what I loved the most -- danced my way through the role and absolutely enjoyed playing this quirky yet confident character," said Sandeepa.

The romantic track with Vikram plays an important part in the show, she says.

"I was glad Vikram and I hit it off in the first meeting itself as that helped in bringing the chemistry alive between the two characters," she added.

The yet-untitled show will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

