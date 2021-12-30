Sandesh Gour excited about his upcoming series in new year

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Sandesh Gour, who has been a part of shows like 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Shapath', and 'Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai', is gearing up to play a protagonist in upcoming web series 'Atrangi Ishq', 'SCAR' and 'Free Ka Bunglow'.

He says: "I'm glad to start my new year with three big and interesting projects. In all the projects I'm playing the protagonist. 'Atrangi Ishq' and 'SCAR' are youth dramas and 'Free Ka Bunglow' is a sitcom. I'm making my debut on digital platform and I'm really excited about it. I feel 2021 is ending on a great point for me and 2022 might be turning point of my life."