Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

In a sneak peek from Oh's interview on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', she said: "To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. It was traumatic."

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Sandra Oh, who played Cristina Yang in the TV series 'Grey's Anatomy' from 2005 to 2014, described her role as "traumatic" as it earned her a whole new level of stardom.

"And the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real," the actress added.

"I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

Oh believes her focus on mental health and visits to a therapist helped her cope with the pressures of stardom, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Killing Eve' actress said: "Well, I have a good therapist. I'm not joking. It's very, very important."

Oh also said how she learned to set boundaries in her career.

She shared: "You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no."

The actress previously recalled how her parents, who emigrated to Canada from South Korea during the 1960s, didn't approve of her acting career as they saw it as a "low" profession.

--IANS

dc/ksk/