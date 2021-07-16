Sanjana Sanghi's 'Jungle-y Ja-van-I' safari

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi went on a jungle safari with her brother Sumer, going by her Instagram post on Friday.
In the snapshots, Sanjana wears a dark green track suit paired with a white crop top and sneakers.
"Jungle-y Ja-van-I," went Sanjana's caption, punning on the fact that they had a wild safari in a van.
Sanjana starred opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara" last year. She will next be seen in the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer "Om: The Battle Within".
