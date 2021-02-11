  1. Sify.com
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 12 years of marriage with Maanayata

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 14:24:07hrs
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS)  Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage on Thursday, and the actor shared a mushy post for his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Dutt posted a picture where the couple is seen twinning in black. While Maanayata wears a black and gold saree, the actor looks dapper in a black pathani suit. 

"Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary," he wrote as the caption. 

Trishala, Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with the late actress Richa Sharma, wrote: "Happy Anniversary!!!"

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The pair have twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in October 2010.

--IANS

dc/vnc

