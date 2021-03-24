  1. Sify.com
  4. Sanjay Dutt gets first shot of Covid vaccine

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 24th, 2021, 12:27:37hrs
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen getting vaccinated. He turned up to take the shot casually, in blue denims and black T-shirt.

"Received my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today at the BKC Vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind," he wrote.

The actor awaits the release of "Shamshera" and "KGF Chapter 2" later this year.

--IANS

dc/vnc

