Sanjay Dutt on Nargis' death anniversary: Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3 in 1981 and her son, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, posted an Instagram message on Monday in her memory.

"Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" wrote Sanjay, who is 61 now, along with a throwback black and white picture he posted on the social media site.