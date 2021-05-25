  1. Sify.com
  4. Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared an Instagram post in memory of his father, the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of the latters death anniversary, calling him a friend and a mentor.

Sanjay posted a throwback black and white picture where he poses alongside his father. "

"A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss"you," Sanjay wrote as caption.

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Sanjay awaits the release of "Shamshera" and "KGF Chapter 2" later this year.

