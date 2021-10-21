Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

Marking the special occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for his kids."Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go," he wrote.Alongside the sweet birthday note, Sanjay posted a collage featuring images of him spending quality time with Iqra and Shahraan.Maanayata, too, took to her Instagram account to wish her children a happy birthday.She shared a photograph, in which the twins can be seen cutting their birthday cake."Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread you wings and spread happiness...Love... laugh and live.... happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra.I love you," she captioned the post.Iqra and Shahraan were born in 2010. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma. (ANI)