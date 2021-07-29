Sanjay Dutt turns 62: Here's a playlist of his most popular songs

From his debut, till now, Sanjay has been part of several great movies, with his fans praising and cheering each and every element of his films, whether be it his character portrayals, or the songs.Over the years, Sanjay has treated the audience with some heartwarming movies and songs, which made him a true blue megastar of all sorts. On his birthday today, here are some of his evergreen super hit songs that have engraved a place for themselves in the hearts of the public.The song heralded Sanjay's entry into filmdom. His stylized romp on the top of a scrambler bike was the perfect introduction for the macho actor. Singer Kishore Kumar sang the track with the power it deserved and the music feels fresh even now.Music buffs will recall this Lata Mangeshkar-Kishore Kumar duet composed by RD Burman as one of the most romantic melodies of the 1980s. This was the song Sanjay sang to his then-girlfriend Tina Munim, who played the romantic lead opposite him in 'Rocky'.Sanjay Dutt's 'Saajan' hands down boasted some of the most romantic and evergreen songs in Bollywood. This Nadeem-Shravan composition in particular was one of the most heartfelt songs in the film, brought to life by Sanjay's outstanding acting. Filmed on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay, the song brought out Sanjay's soft side in front of the audience.Songs like the romantic 'Tumhe Apna Banane ki Kasam', from the movie 'Sadak' are still fresh in the minds of the audience. Composed by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, the song was melodiously sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu.Composed for the movie 'Nayak' in 1993, Sanjay came into his own in the song and elevated it by his energy. The pop song is still reminisced by many, and Sanjay is hailed for his uber-cool avatar.Sanjay surprised everyone by turning into a singer for this fun song. Composed by the musical duo Jatin Lalit, the song was picturised on Sanjay and the ever-beautiful Urmila Matondkar.From his super hit movie, 'Munna Bhai MBBS', this fun song brought out the whole tapori philosophy behind the film and was another successful introductory number for Sanjay.This song was from the superhit movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai', which was the sequel of 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. This evergreen song has been sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal and features Vidya Balan along with Sanjay.Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kalank' star who was last seen in 'Sadak 2' with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, awaits the release of action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', and action-adventure 'Shamshera' in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.He also has the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' in the pipeline. (ANI)