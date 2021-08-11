Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala gives glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her 'papa dukes'

Actor Sanjay Dutt made sure to be with his daughter Trishala Dutt on her 33rd birthday.
A day ago, Sanjay, too, penned a sweet note for Trishala on social media.
"Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl," he posted.
For the unversed, Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. The birthday girl was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays.
Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins-- Shahraan and Iqra.