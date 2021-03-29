Sanjay Gupta: Never been nervous about my film's release

"I have never ever been nervous about my film releases. There is anxiety. My concern is that people should get to the theatres. After that, the film will do its magic," he told IANS.

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, whose new film "Mumbai Saga" recently released at the box office, says he has never been apprehensive about how his films will perform.

The filmmaker, who has been known for his action films such as "Shootout At Wadala", "Shootout At Lokhandwala" and "Kaante", says that action films are a safe bet.

"Not only in India but anywhere in the world, you are safe with an action film. People love action and so they enjoy action films. Big-budget action films and drama are what people love to watch," he says.

Meanwhile, Gupta says while he has no fear as a filmmaker, he was shocked last year to see that he had no screens to release his films.

"I don't have any fear as such. However, I am scared of a situation like the one last year when there were no screens for my films. I make films for the big screen and if the big screen is not there, then what will I make movies for?" he says.

He says that his films are only suited for the theatre.

"Mine are the kind of films where technique, styling -- everything -- is for the big screen. I need that platform," he says.

--IANS

anj/vnc