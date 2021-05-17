Sanjay Kapoor has an interesting recall of shooting for 'The Last Hour'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Sanjay Kapoor has fond memories of shooting for his new web series "The Last Hour" in Sikkim.

"Not just the place, even the people of Sikkim are so good. They make the place special. They are kind and warm," the actor told IANS.

He has an interesting recall shooting for the show. "We shot amidst freezing cold weather in Sikkim and it was a tough shoot, but our shoot did not end there. After shooting under the freezing cold for 90 days in Sikkim, wearing multi-layered clothes including heavy jackets, we had to shoot under the scorching heat of Mumbai wearing the same clothes! I do not know which was more difficult, the extreme cold or the extreme heat. It was tough in Mumbai I guess because you do not sweat in Sikkim at all, and to maintain continuity we were not supposed to sweat on-screen! I remember how I felt those drops trickling down from my neck and back, but I had to keep a straight face! As long as it was not visible on-screen, all is fine with us actors," he said with a laugh