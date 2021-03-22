Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya set for acting debut in July

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in July. She will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar tweeted the news on Monday.

Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now.

"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for the film details!" Johar wrote on Twitter.