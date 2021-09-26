Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the inception of his debut web series 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus 'Heeramandi', his first-ever web series, is soon to be released, the ace director shares his inspiration for making the show.

Talking about its inception, Sanjay said, "I remember when I was a four-year-old kid and my father had taken me to a shoot and he said you sit here and I'll meet my friends and come. I was in the studio and it seemed the most comfortable to me. More than a school, a playground, a cousin's house, or anywhere in the world, I thought it was the most beautiful place. When I look back at 25 years, I think it's very precious to me because you have to be blessed to be able to get a chance to make a film and that's why I cling on to the studio because the studio floor is the most magical, that's my temple, that's my everything."