Sanjay Mishra excited for his two digital film releases on New Year's Eve

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) As two of his films - 'Waah Zindagi and 'Turtle' - are releasing on OTT on Friday, actor Sanjay Mishra says it couldn't have been more exciting than this to end the year with.

Both the films are releasing on ZEE5.

'Waah Zindagi' is a slice-of-life story about a fickle boy who is set to redeem his past. Besides being a quirky and unconventional love story, the film is a journey of a destitute farmer's son struggling hard to become an entrepreneur to win his childhood sweetheart.