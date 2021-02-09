Santhanam: Parris Jayaraj is a unique script!

Interacting with the media today, comedian turned hero Santhanam said: "After completing A1 , told Johnson that audiences would only expect a comedy entertainer from our combination. After much hard work, director Johnson locked this unique script. Though the storyline is different, it's a full-fledged comedy entertainer".

"Santhosh Narayanan is another hero of the film. Just like how the Maalai Nera Mallippu became a big attraction for A1, he has given a complete Gana album to us. I think for the first time, Parris Jayaraj is the only album in which all the numbers belong to the Gana genre", he added.

The actor also made it clear that he wouldn't be doing action films at least for a few more years as audiences only want him to continue to entertain them within the comedy zone.