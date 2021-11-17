Santhanam remembers his salesman days at 'Sabhaapathy' media meet!

At the media meet of his upcoming film Sabhaapathy, Santhanam has recalled his struggling days.
"I used to work as a salesman in my early days. My job was to sell the Godrej refrigerator to the customers and my friend, who has now become the producer with Sabhaapathy used to provide funds through the Citi Union Bank. When the owner of the showroom came to know about my interest in films and questioned my frequent visit to dramas, I quit the job", said Santhanam.
Santhanam also added that compared to his previous films, Sabhaapathy has a unique storyline and his performance will be different.
Directed by debutant Srinivasa Rao, Preeti Verma, M.S.Baskar, Sayaji Shinde, Cooku with Comali Pugazh are playing the lead roles in the film and Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame is composing the music.
Sabhaapathy is all set to release on November 19.