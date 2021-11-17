Santhanam remembers his salesman days at 'Sabhaapathy' media meet!

At the media meet of his upcoming film Sabhaapathy, Santhanam has recalled his struggling days.

"I used to work as a salesman in my early days. My job was to sell the Godrej refrigerator to the customers and my friend, who has now become the producer with Sabhaapathy used to provide funds through the Citi Union Bank. When the owner of the showroom came to know about my interest in films and questioned my frequent visit to dramas, I quit the job", said Santhanam.