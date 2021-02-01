Santhanam to remake the Telugu spy thriller 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya'

Comedian turned hero Santhanam is all set to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Telugu spy thriller film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The original version was a box office hit in Telugu and also won critical acclaim for Indianizing the spy thriller genre.

Sources say that Manoj Beedha, the director of Vanjagar Ulagam is likely to helm the Tamil remake of Riya Suman of Seeru fame is in talks to pair opposite Santhanam in the film.