Santhanam to team up with director Rathna Kumar!

Comedian turned hero Santhanam is likely to team up with director Rathna Kumar of Aadai and Meyadhaa Maan fame for a new film.

Rathna Kumar is also the co-writer of Thalapathy Vijay's recent blockbuster Master. Sources say that an official announcement will be out in a few days.



Meanwhile, after the average grosser Parris Jayaraj, Santhanam has two more films in his kitty, He has completed around 70% shoot of Sabhaapathy with director Srinivasa Rao. Santhanam will also be playing the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

