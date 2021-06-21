Santhanam to team up with director Rathna Kumar!

  1. Sify.com
Comedian turned hero Santhanam is likely to team up with director Rathna Kumar of Aadai and Meyadhaa Maan fame for a new film.

Rathna Kumar is also the co-writer of Thalapathy Vijay's recent blockbuster Master. Sources say that an official announcement will be out in a few days.

Meanwhile, after the average grosser Parris Jayaraj, Santhanam has two more films in his kitty, He has completed around 70% shoot of Sabhaapathy with director Srinivasa Rao. Santhanam will also be playing the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.


Manoj Beedha of Vanjagar Ulagam is likely to direct the Tamil remake while Riya Suman of Seeru fame is said to be Santhanam's pair in the film. 

