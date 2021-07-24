Santhanam's 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' nears the finish line

Santhanam has silently completed around 80% of the shoot of the Tamil remake of the Telugu spy thriller film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.
The Telugu film was made at a shoestring budget but went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office. Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, the film was set in the small town of Nellore.
Manoj Beedha, the director of Vanjagar Ulagam is directing the Tamil remake and Riya Suman of Seeru is said to be playing the romantic interest and Santhanam's assistant in the film.
The film also has Oorvashi and Munishkanth in pivotal characters. Santhanam also has a family entertainer film Sabhaapathy with director Srinivasa Rao in the pipeline.