Santhanam's 'Dikkiloona' to directly release on Zee5, official announcement today!

Comedy actor turned hero Santhanam's Dikkiloona is not to release in theaters. The film's producers have signed a deal with Zee5. An official announcement on the premiere date will be out today at 5 pm.

Produced by Rajesh of KJR Studios and Sinish of Soldiers Factory, Karthik Yogi is directing the film. Dikkiloona also has an ensemble of actors including Anagha of Natpe Thunai fame, Shirini, Harbhajan Singh, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Rajendran, YouTuber Prashanth, Shara, Chitra Lakshmanan, and Arun Alexender.