Santhanam's gift to 'Cook With Comali' fame Pugazh!

Cook With Comali fame Pugazh is the classic example of the Rags to Riches story. Pugazh used to work as the cleaner in cars and lorries before appearing on the small screen comedy shows. Now, he has become famous among the viewers and also getting several opportunities in the film industry.

Pugazh has recently bought a mini SUV car and showed it to his Sabhaapathy co-star and leading comedy actor Santhanam.

Santhanam drove the new car of Pugazh and also presented him with a silver Ganesha idol. Touched by the lovely gesture of Santhanam, Pugazh posted a thanking video to the Parris Jayaraj star on his social media page.

Pugazh is also acting in Arun Vijay's upcoming film with director Hari.





Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/pugazh_iam/status/1368211289990852608?s=20