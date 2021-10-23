Santhanam's 'Sabhaapathy' to release on November 19

Santhanam's recent release Dikkiloona garnered good views on Zee5 and has been declared a hit on the OTT platform. Now, Santhanam's new film Sabhaapathy is all set to release on November 19. Produced by RK Entertainment, popular financier Anbu's Gopuram Films will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu.

Directed by debutant Srinivasa Rao, Preeti Verma, M.S.Baskar, Sayaji Shinde, Cooku with Comali Pugazh are playing the lead roles in the film and Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame is composing the music.

The makers have completed the shoot in Kumbakonam, Trichy, Srirangam, and Chennai and they are currently busy with the post-production works.

Santhanam is presently busy shooting for Agent Kannayiram, the Tamil remake of Agent Srinivasa Athreya. Besides Sabhaapathy, Arun Vijay's Borrder and Shanthnu's Murungakkai Chips are the other two releases on November 19.