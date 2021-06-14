Santhosh Narayanan: Dhanush is the mentor of 'Jagame Thandhiram' album!

In his recent statement, music composer Santhosh Narayanan has said that Dhanush is the mentor of Jagame Thandhiram album.

Santhosh added that Dhanush is one of the best pop music artists in India. "I have always told him that he is one of the best pop music artists in India. Probably one of the best. He can do totally different films simultaneously. He can also write. He can also create a song like Rowdy Baby. He has a great knack for understanding what people like. For Jagame Thandhiram, I would send him songs, and although he has had so many big hits, he would stick to what this film needed. He was more of a mentor for the songs of Jagame Thandhiram. Though he doesn't accept it, I would call him the mentor of this album".