Santhosh Narayanan: Gaana is Chennai's folk music!

Speaking at the media meet of Santhanam's Parris Jayaraj , the film's music composer Santhosh Narayanan said: "Gaana is Chennai's folk music. We have celebrated this style of music for more than 300 years. The opportunity to showcase our music in the film music scene gives me great happiness. Generally, we have seen North Madras in a different color in Tamil films but only a few directors like Johnson are showcasing the celebrations of the people in North Chennai. I've noticed this funny side of him in A1 and Parris Jayaraj will also be one such film".

"The re-recording of Parris Jayaraj took more time as I would be continuously laughing during the work", added Santhosh Narayanan on a funny note.



Parris Jayaraj is all set to release on February 12.