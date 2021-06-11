Santhosh Narayanan: 'Jagame Thandhiram' music will be a new experience

Santhosh says that he had a lot of time to score music for Jagame Thandhiram . “I had a lot of time on my hands to work on the score of Jagame Thandhiram . We could do several revisits and I could draw inspiration from everywhere. I didn't want the score to sound alien to us", he says.

"I am glad that I got the opportunity to work with many talents across the world. The film is also British in many ways. I had an opportunity to collaborate with British folk bands and musicians, especially the Scottish folk bands. I have explored Madurai's folk music too. I was there for the shoot of Jagame Thandiram. I could figure out what was working and what wasn't, to make the changes to the music in the shooting spot itself. It was a different experience, which was amazing and gave me the space to express myself as an artist", says the composer.

Talking about Rakita, he says " Rakita was the first song I recorded live outside of the studio. The song is an expression. We wanted it to be a listener's experience. Thanks to the entire cast and crew, especially Karthik Subbaraj. In Jagame Thandhiram we have done 100 different things, but we have stayed true to the roots of that particular scene or emotions".