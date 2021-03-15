Santhosh Narayanan on the massive success of 'Enjoy Enjaami'!

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan is delighted with the massive success of the independent single Enjoy Enjaami sung by his daughter Dhee and the upcoming rap artist Arivu. In a short span, the music video has crossed more than 18 Million views and trending on YouTube. Santhosh himself has produced the music video.

"Thank you all so much for the abundant love for Enjoy Enjaami. Dhee, Arivu, the entire team, and I are emotionally moved and very grateful for your unconditional support. The way you are celebrating this is so touching. This song is for all the independent musicians and artists whose expression needs to be captured and glorified. We will continue the pursuit of identifying the voices and artists who need support and exposure. Also, there are many great artists who will join this revolution as we progress. Above all, everything we do is for you my dear people. Please continue your graceful and abundant support", wrote Santhosh Narayanan in his statement.

People are calling the music video the first step towards taking Tamil independent music to the global arena.

Watch the music video here: