Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Vadivelu's next!

Santhosh Narayanan will be scoring the music for Vadivelu's comeback film with director Suraj. To be produced by Lyca Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar is in talks to play the female lead in the film.

Interacting with the media, Santhosh Narayanan said that he is a big fan of Vadivelu and it's a dream to work with the legendary comedian. Santhosh also said that Vaidvelu is an extraordinary folk singer and he will definitely make him sing in the film.