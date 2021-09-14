Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Vadivelu's next!

Santhosh Narayanan will be scoring the music for Vadivelu's comeback film with director Suraj. To be produced by Lyca Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar is in talks to play the female lead in the film.
Interacting with the media, Santhosh Narayanan said that he is a big fan of Vadivelu and it's a dream to work with the legendary comedian. Santhosh also said that Vaidvelu is an extraordinary folk singer and he will definitely make him sing in the film.
Meanwhile, Santhosh also hinted that director Nalan Kumarasamy is in talks with Lyca Productions to direct a film with actor Vadivelu.
It's worth mentioning here that Nalan had plans to make Soodhu Kavvum with Vadivelu but later, Vijay Sethupathi replaced him