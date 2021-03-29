Santhosh Narayanan's moves with his Chiyaan60 folk band goes viral!

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan is known for teaming up with real folk artists and bands for his albums. Recently, Santhosh roped in a folk band to compose a song for his upcoming yet-untitled film with Karthik Subbaraj. The action thriller has Vikram, his son Dhruv, Simran, and Vani Bhojan in the lead.

After completing the recording session, Santhosh Narayanan was super happy that he danced with the folk artists and the video has become viral on social networking sites that many are raving about the dancing skills of the composer.

Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, the shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales.

Watch the video here:



