Santhosh Sivan to team up with M T Vasudevan Nair?

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santhosh Sivan is all set to team up with legendary author M T Vasudevan Nair. This was revealed by the filmmaker himself during a social media discussion, suggests some reports.
There are rumours that this is for a Netflix anthology featuring stories by the Jnanpith winning writer.
Santhosh will be directing the story titled Abhayam Thedi, which will have actor Siddique in the lead.
The director of Anandabhadram and Urumi, Santhosh Sivan has Jack and Jill ready for release in Malayalam. The movie has Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles. He is also handling the camera for Mohanlal's Barroz and directing Mumbaikar in Hindi.