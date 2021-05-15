Santosh Sivan's controversial film 'Inam' to premiere on OTT

Santosh Sivan's Inam was banned from Tamil Nadu theaters after a few political activists in the state objected to several scenes in the film. Inam was about a group of youngsters who were stuck by the civil war in Sri Lanka.
The film was premiered at Busan Film Festival (2013) and the next year, it had a theatrical release. But after the protests from the Tamil outfits, the film was removed from theaters.
Despite receiving positive reviews, the makers had to withdraw the film from the theaters. Now, years later, Inam is all set to have a premiere on an OTT platform.
The film's director Santosh Sivan tweeted "Inam will be soon on an Ott platform for folks who want to see it.pl see the film first#its a tax free film from TN govt"